Smith+Nephew makes a play in remote physical therapy

By Chris Newmarker
massdevice.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British medtech giant seeks to tap digital health to fuel growth in orthopedics. The Aria Home PT remote physical therapy device is the latest example. It’s the size of a small flatscreen TV and shows up at someone’s house before they undergo knee or hip surgery at an ambulatory surgery center, interacting with them throughout the entire episode of care. Think interactive home physical therapy sessions, education, telehealth visits and more — all delivered with the help of a friendly avatar called Aria.

