Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Sends Short & Sweet Message to Fans Reminding Them Exactly Why They Love Him

By John Jamison
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg has a sea of adoring fans. Whether they found him via his role as Danny Reagan on the hit crime drama or discovered him all those years ago when his boy band New Kids on the Block first became a sensation, the Wahlberg man has gotten a lot of love throughout his life. Now, he’s paying it back by letting his fans know that their adoration has not gone unnoticed.

outsider.com
Community Policy
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

111K+
Followers
13K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Donnie Wahlberg
Person
Bridget Moynahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Bloods#Nypd#Cbs#Nypd#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Will Estes Also Portrayed a Police Officer in an Oscar-Nominated Superhero Movie

As he was portraying Jamie Reagan, a member of a law enforcement family on “Blue Bloods,” Will Estes was also wielding the gun and badge as a cop in a hit Hollywood film. Estes has been playing Jamie since 2010 as the show continues on CBS. He stars alongside Tom Selleck, Police Commissioner Frank Reagan who is also the patriarch of the family. Jamie is originally a lawyer, similar to his sister Erin Reagan (played by Bridget Moynahan), before switching to law enforcement. Donnie Wahlberg is also in the show as Detective Danny Reagan.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Donnie Wahlberg Revealed His Thought Process Behind His ‘Danny Reagan’ Character in a 2017 Interview

Veteran actor Tom Selleck may be the biggest name on the series “Blue Bloods.” But arguably, Donnie Wahlberg is the series lead and focal point. It’s a role that to some it feels like Wahlberg was born to play. But the actor confessed in a 2017 interview, that his whole career was leading to Danny Reagan. It’s not a role that Wahlberg felt he could have played early in his acting trajectory. But the role found him at the right time.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Says She’s Worked With the Best Guys in the Business: Here’s Why

Fans of Blue Bloods know that there is a lot of star power on the show. One of those stars is leading actress, Bridget Moynahan. Moynahan is a well-documented actress. She is known for her stunning beauty, and nowadays for her role on CBS’s Blue Bloods. However, it’s not just her that is a big-time star on the show. She shares the television screen with some of Hollywood’s best actors such as Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, and Will Estes.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Stars Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan Revealed First Episode Filmed Was a Dinner Scene

Given the current status of the “Blue Bloods” family dinner, it only seems right that one would be among the first scenes the show ever filmed. But whether or not the audience ended up loving the dinner scenes, they were a major plot point before the show did its first take. The point of “Blue Bloods” is to explore the Reagan family dynamic against the backdrop of law enforcement in New York, after all.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Maria Baez Actress Marisa Ramirez Said She Was ‘In Shock’ the Show Has Lasted So Long

Marisa Ramirez has been playing Maria Baez on the CBS police drama “Blue Bloods” since 2013. Joining the cast a few years into the show, she quickly became a fan-favorite as the partner of police detective Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg. Even though she was a relative late-comer to the show, she’s still blown away by long she’s been able to play her character.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Reveals His Favorite Game Show He Watches ‘Religiously’

After a hard day at work, “Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg loves to chill out with his sons by watching one of TV’s most famous game shows. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan on the hit CBS police drama, loves to watch “Family Feud” and host Steve Harvey. According to Us Weekly, he will plop down in front of his own TV with sons Xavier and Elijah to “religiously” tune in to the “Feud.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Boldly Explained Why He Enjoys Playing Characters with Different Views

Tom Selleck likes it when his character Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods disagrees with him because that’s the crux of acting. He wants to prove he can inhabit another character. Selleck told Collider that internal push-and-pull is what draws actors to want to be actors in the first place. The ones that care, at least. And by going down these internal rabbit holes, he said, he finds that the characters open up and become much more interesting to watch as well.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Donnie Wahlberg: Who’s the ‘Blue Bloods’ Actor’s Dad?

Donnie Wahlberg fans, especially if you’ve seen the A&E reality show “Wahlburgers,” know his late mother Alma. However, most aren’t familiar with his father. Who’s the “Blue Bloods” star’s dad?. Donald Edmond Wahlberg Sr. was both a Korean War vet and Teamsters Local 25 member. Donnie’s father was also a...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Describes Hilarious Mash Potatoes Mishap in 2015 Interview

Bridget Moynahan has been playing Erin Reagan on the hit CBS police drama “Blue Bloods” since 2010. In 2015, she had already done over 100 of the iconic Reagan family dinner scenes. They’re the heart and soul of each episode. And any connoisseur of Thanksgiving dinner fare knows that mashed potatoes are the heart and soul of the holiday meal. How do the two overlap? We’re glad you asked.