‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Sends Short & Sweet Message to Fans Reminding Them Exactly Why They Love Him
“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg has a sea of adoring fans. Whether they found him via his role as Danny Reagan on the hit crime drama or discovered him all those years ago when his boy band New Kids on the Block first became a sensation, the Wahlberg man has gotten a lot of love throughout his life. Now, he’s paying it back by letting his fans know that their adoration has not gone unnoticed.outsider.com