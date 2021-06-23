Cancel
Sports

De Kock, Conway sign for Southern Brave in cricket's Hundred

Birmingham Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Zealand's Devon Conway and South Africa's Quinton de Kock have been signed as overseas replacements by the Southern Brave for English cricket's inaugural edition of the Hundred, it was announced on Wednesday. The Hampshire-based franchise were in the market for top-order batsmen after Australia's David Warner and Marcus Stoinis...

www.birminghamstar.com
