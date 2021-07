Time and time again Instagram has proved itself to be worthy of being called one of the best, if not the best social media marketing tool out there. With more than a billion active users per month, Instagram doesn't mess around when it comes to being the platform where businesses and influencers flourish. Almost all kinds of businesses now have an Instagram page that helps them reach out to people they would not have been able to. Also, the platform is becoming more marketer-friendly as they keep on adding tools for stores and businesses to make the most of this platform. However, have you ever wondered how you can capitalize on this surge? Well if yes, then here is the perfect article for you. Below mentioned, are 7 tips that will help you gain followers and optimize your profile, these include:-