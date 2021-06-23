Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Credits & Loans

Why Is Your Credit Score Low Despite On-Time Bill Payments?

t2conline.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs your credit score lower than you expected? If so, you are not alone. A lot of people wonder why their credit score is lower than they thought it would be, despite paying bills on time and how to fix it. From getting a loan to any kind of mortgage, you need to have a good credit score. So, it is essential to take care of finances so you can easily maintain a good credit score, and for that, you must have some basic knowledge about it. Sometimes it happens that your credit score is going down, and you do not have any ideas why it is happening.

t2conline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Score#Credit Report#Credit Limit#Coasttradelines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Credit Cards
News Break
Credits & Loans
Related
Real Estatepoint2homes.com

What Is the Ideal Credit Score to Secure a Mortgage?

Buying a home is certainly exciting, but there are many aspects to consider as you begin to get the ball rolling. One thing that is important from the get-go is your credit score. This can make or break your dreams of homeownership, so it’s important to understand just what is the ideal credit score you need to secure a mortgage.
Personal FinanceNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Follow These 3 Steps to Improve Your Credit Score

Your credit score is important. It can determine whether you land your dream apartment, what cell phone plan you are eligible for and the interest rates you'll pay on loans. That's because your credit score is considered a measurement of how likely you are to pay back the money you borrow from a lender. The better your score, the less risky it is to give you money. The worse your score, the less likely it appears that you will pay it back on time.
Credits & Loansboardingarea.com

Beginner’s Guide: What Factors determine your credit score?

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
Personal FinanceCNET

Child tax credit payment in 11 days: Calculate how much money your family will get

How much money can eligible parents expect with their first advance monthly child tax credit check in just a little more than one week? Each kid under 6 years old could get you up to $300 per month and each kid aged 6 through 17 could get you up to $250 per month. But that's just for this year alone -- the other half of the child tax credit comes when you file your taxes next year. 18-year-old dependents and full-time college students ages 19 to 24 will get one payment after tax season in 2022.
Income TaxCNET

Will your 2021 child tax credit payments affect your taxes next year? They might

The 2021 expanded child tax credit has changed from past years. For instance, children under age 6 now qualify for $3,600 instead of the previous $2,000. And now families will automatically get the first half of the credit in advance monthly installments from July to December (unless they opt out and choose to receive the full credit when they file their taxes in 2022). But how will these advance monthly payments this year affect next year's taxes overall?
Income TaxCNET

Child tax credit: Why and how to opt out of monthly payments before the next deadline

For many families, this year's advance child tax credit payments bring some immediate and necessary tax relief. But there may be several reasons why unenrolling in these monthly installments is a good idea. For instance, if you know that your family circumstances, like income or number of dependents, are changing this year and you don't want to update your details later online, or if you know those changes make you ineligible and you don't want to pay any of the credit back to the IRS next year.
Savannah, GAWJCL

Ask Asa: Understanding those all important credit scores

Whether you want to open a credit card, buy a car, rent an apartment or even take the big leap into homeownership, the state of your credit will play a huge role. If a lender decides you have a so-called "good" credit score, it will offer a competitive interest rate. If your score is low, you may not be able to borrow at all.
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

3 Reasons to Have Multiple Savings Accounts

Struggling to choose between two savings accounts? Why not pick both?. So you've got some extra cash and you need a place to stash it that's a little safer than under your bed. A savings account is the go-to option for most people, but it's not always easy to find one that can suit all your needs. If any of the reasons below appeal to you, you might be better off opening multiple savings accounts instead.
Personal FinanceTampa Bay News Wire

What Affects Your Credit Score & Is There Only One Credit Score?

No one has just one credit score or a credit report. Lenders, providing a £500 loan or a home mortgage loan, have their assessment techniques for calculating a credit score and this includes the three different UK credit reference agencies (CRAs). Every organization may have a different criteria for working out an individual’s credit score based on what that organization considers important. These organizations may view the same information differently.

Comments / 14

Community Policy