Why Is Your Credit Score Low Despite On-Time Bill Payments?

Is your credit score lower than you expected? If so, you are not alone. A lot of people wonder why their credit score is lower than they thought it would be, despite paying bills on time and how to fix it. From getting a loan to any kind of mortgage, you need to have a good credit score. So, it is essential to take care of finances so you can easily maintain a good credit score, and for that, you must have some basic knowledge about it. Sometimes it happens that your credit score is going down, and you do not have any ideas why it is happening.