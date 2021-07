From an ATH of $4,356 over two months ago, ETH, the world’s largest altcoin, was down by over 55% on the price charts until a few days ago when the crypto touched the $1,810-mark. Since then, the crypto has recovered, hiking by 15% in a matter of days to consolidate between $2,000 and $2,500. However, the question remains – Where does Ethereum go from here, and is this decline likely to continue?