Georgia State

Sporting News makes bowl prediction for Georgia

By Kipp Adams
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 college football season is just two months away, and outlets are beginning to make their predictions on how things will unfold. Based on the outlet or metric, Georgia was anywhere from No. 3 to No. 6 in most preseason top 25 rankings. Bulldogs' head coach Kirby Smart said after the 2017 season that Georgia was not going anywhere. There are early signals that Georgia will once again be a legitimate contender to return to the College Football Playoff. The Sporting News released its bowl projections this week, which has Georgia coming up just short.

