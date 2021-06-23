Cancel
Travel

Frontier Airlines adds COVID charge as travel ramps back up

KHOU
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirlines are starting to get their groove back after a rough year of pandemic-affected business. And while the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't gone anywhere, more Americans are feeling comfortable getting back on a plane, but those flying Frontier Airlines will notice a new fee on their bill to reflect modern travel.

LifestyleWHAS 11

Airline Tickets: When to fight for a refund instead of a voucher

INDIANAPOLIS — Airline carriers are bouncing back after their worst year in history, according to the International Air Transport Association. But bouncing back is not coming without challenges. Between maintenance and staffing issues, some carriers are experiencing delays and canceling flights. When am I owed a refund?. Even if a...
IndustryPosted by
BoardingArea

Can United Airlines Become Premium?

Among the “big three” carriers in the United States, I tend to think that historically American and United are in one league, while Delta is in another league. However, there’s no arguing that United is making a lot of positive changes. Could we see United become more of a competitor to Delta when it comes to passenger experience? Could United become the most premium airline in the United States?
Lifestylejohnnyjet.com

American Airlines Just Made It Much Easier To Retain Your Elite Status Through January 2023

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I feel like American Airlines (AA) must have been reading my mind because I’ve been thinking a lot lately about making the big switch to United or Delta. The main reason is because my Executive Platinum elite status on AA was destined to come to an end. Once you hold top tier status, you know it’s difficult to give it up. Those extra perks like free upgrades, free premium coach seat assignments, dedicated phone and check-in lines, boarding early … really makes travel so much more enjoyable and cheaper.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Incredible: Inside A Brand New United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8

On Tuesday, United Airlines officially debuted its stunning Boeing 737 MAX 8 to the public eye. Unveiled at an event at the airline’s hub at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), United will begin flying the jet next month. What is special about this aircraft is that the interior is not the standard United Airlines 737 MAX configuration. Instead, passengers will find a host of customer-friendly initiatives onboard, including seatback entertainment at every screen, power outlets, and more room for carry-on baggage.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

American Airlines employees asking to volunteer to handle summer travel surge

American Airlines is asking its employees to volunteer at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to help handle the travel surge occurring this summer. “As we look forward to welcoming back more of our customers this summer, we know they’re counting on us to deliver a reliable operation and help them feel comfortable as they return after many months away from traveling,” American Airlines spokeswoman Sarah Jantz said, The Dallas Morning News reported.
Lifestylejohnnyjet.com

Why You Should Double (and Triple) Check Your Flights After Booking Them

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I’ve had multiple readers let me know that their airline changed their departure time, date and/or routing, and they were never notified of the change. One reader from Myrtle Beach says, “I’m going to Alaska …I had booked R/T flight MYR to SEA on American First Class…….Without any notification American up and changed my flights and just because I was looking at my itinerary I caught it. I had a 5:00am departing MYR giving me time to sight see for the whole afternoon, it was changed to 8:00am…………..On my Return home American changed my flight to 6:00 AM and the ship docks at 7:00AM….So long story short I’m Canceling AMERICAN and booking on DELTA.”
Lifestyleyourmileagemayvary.net

The Airlines With The Best On-Time Performance

Just about anything can cause a plane to be delayed. It can run the gamut from things beyond anyone’s control (i.e., acts of nature such as weather), to mechanical issues, to circumstances caused by humans (such as air and ground congestion, having to wait for a passenger, crew, connecting bags, cargo, etc.).
TravelPosted by
The Week

Airline start-ups Breeze and Avelo gamble on post-pandemic travel

As Americans begin to re-emerge from their year inside, the first new U.S. airlines in 14 years — Breeze Airways and Avelo Airlines — are hoping their low-cost services and unconventional flight routes will lure travel-hungry adults away from the behemoth air carriers they know and love, per The Washington Post. But how risky of a bet are they making?
TravelSilicon Valley

Summer travel: Passengers advised to pack their patience as airlines grapple with staffing shortages, bad weather

You don’t have to tell Christi Ginn it’s going to be a challenging summer for air travel. She has already experienced it. The Dublin resident’s flight last week from Phoenix to Oakland that should have taken 90 minutes became a four-hour headache. She, her daughter and other passengers — told that their flight was on time — boarded a Southwest plane that then sat on the tarmac in stifling 115-degree heat.
Wilmington, NCWilmingtonBiz

American Airlines Adds More Days To Boston Nonstop; Travel On A Rebound

The Wilmington International Airport’s new nonstop route to Boston has taken flight and is on an expanded schedule, airport officials announced Thursday. The American Airlines’ nonstop service between ILM and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) is now running five days a week, a change from the airline's original plan to run a Saturday-only nonstop service, according to a news release.
Economyabc7ny.com

American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights, cites labor shortages

Labor shortages are among the reasons American Airlines said it is being forced to cancel hundreds of flights through at least mid-July. The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone, and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight cancellations a day going forward, CNN reported. The surge in demand...
Worldtravelweekly.com

Airlines ramp up flight service to Portugal

Portugal will see a leap in air service from the U.S in July and August following its reopening to U.S. tourists on June 15. According to Cirium flight schedule data, airlines have scheduled 254 U.S-Portugal operations in August compared with 137 this month. United will re-enter the market in July...
TravelInternational Business Times

American Airlines Struggles To Keep Up With Surging Travel Demand

Amid surging travel demand, American Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights and the carrier is projecting 50 to 80 flight cancellations per day. Staffing shortages and maintenance were cited for the cancellations. American Airlines canceled 123 flights on Saturday and had 180 cancellations on Sunday. Ninety-eight flights were pre-emptively canceled...