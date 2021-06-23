Frontier Airlines adds COVID charge as travel ramps back up

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I’ve had multiple readers let me know that their airline changed their departure time, date and/or routing, and they were never notified of the change. One reader from Myrtle Beach says, “I’m going to Alaska …I had booked R/T flight MYR to SEA on American First Class…….Without any notification American up and changed my flights and just because I was looking at my itinerary I caught it. I had a 5:00am departing MYR giving me time to sight see for the whole afternoon, it was changed to 8:00am…………..On my Return home American changed my flight to 6:00 AM and the ship docks at 7:00AM….So long story short I’m Canceling AMERICAN and booking on DELTA.”