On Friday, June 11 at 12:36 a.m., an Illini-Alert notified the student community that two students reported being the victim of an armed robbery at 208 N. Wright St. Urbana. Police action was swift and the situation relating to that matter is ongoing. This however has not been the first of these notifications, and the users of r/UIUC have been discussing concerns with crime in the local area that have seen a rise in the aftermath of the pandemic.