NFL

Roster Countdown: 31 Anderson; 30 Mwikuta; 28 Jobe

By Travis Reier
247Sports
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounting down the Alabama football roster three players at a time. Next up: outside linebackers Will Anderson and King Mwikuta and cornerback Josh Jobe. 2020 season: As a true freshman, Anderson started every game at jack linebacker, amassing 52 total tackles, including 10.5 for loss, seven sacks and a team-high eight quarterback hurries. Got a hand on a Notre Dame field goal attempt in Rose Bowl win over the Irish. Freshman All-America selection by 247sports.com and second-team All-SEC pick by the Associated Press. Defensive player of the week honoree by UA coaching staff following wins over Mississippi State, LSU, Florida and Notre Dame.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

