My Hero Academia is getting ready to dive into its darkest storyline to date with the Meta Liberation Army Arc, aka "My Villain Academia," but it seems as if fans will have a brief hiatus coming their way in July right when the action gets started. The next arc following the events of the Joint Training Exercise will take a break from the hurdles presented to the heroes and instead venture into the depths of the League of Villains, presenting a new threat coming their way that is attempting to take down Hero Society a few pegs as well.