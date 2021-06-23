California College Republicans to host annual convention in Las Vegas

The California College Republicans will be hosting their annual convention on July 10 at the Treasure Island Hotel. The Convention will feature the election of a new Executive Board, spotlight the successes of the last year, lay out a vision of the future for Republicans in California, and provide students with the opportunity to hear from prominent Republican Leaders. Rep. Paul Gosar (AZ-4), Ambassador Richard Grenell, CAGOP Chairwoman Jessica Patterson, and Hon. Carl DeMaio will be speaking.