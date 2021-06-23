Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California College Republicans to host annual convention in Las Vegas

By courtesy
oc-breeze.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California College Republicans will be hosting their annual convention on July 10 at the Treasure Island Hotel. The Convention will feature the election of a new Executive Board, spotlight the successes of the last year, lay out a vision of the future for Republicans in California, and provide students with the opportunity to hear from prominent Republican Leaders. Rep. Paul Gosar (AZ-4), Ambassador Richard Grenell, CAGOP Chairwoman Jessica Patterson, and Hon. Carl DeMaio will be speaking.

www.oc-breeze.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
California Education
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
Local
California Government
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Grenell
Person
Carl Demaio
Person
Paul Gosar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Republicans#Republican Leaders#Convention#Executive Board#Cagop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...