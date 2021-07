Fans of the Starbucks Very Berry Hibiscus refreshers might be willing to shell out more than five dollars on a big pink drink, but the truth is that it doesn't have to be that way. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge makes a really compelling argument that buying the ready-made drink is just throwing money down the drain, especially when you can make your own copycat Starbucks pink drink at home for much less using her recipe. And that comes with the added bonus of not having to hear your name mispronounced by the barista for the thousandth time.