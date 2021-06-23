New Jersey American Water invests $2.22 million in Camden County infrastructure
New Jersey American Water will replace over two miles of aging water main in Camden County starting next week. The project also includes replacing six fire hydrants and 158 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route. The company will upgrade the aging 6-inch cast iron water lines that were installed as far back as the 1800’s with new 6- and 8-inch ductile iron main along the following streets:thesunpapers.com