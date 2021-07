The Delta variant of coronavirus is rapidly spreading across four US states, an expert in virus sequencing has warned, sharing graphs demonstrating the surge in infections.In a tweet on Thursday, Trevor Bedford, an affiliate associate professor at the department of genome sciences at University of Washington, said the Delta variant, which originated in India, has toppled the Alpha variant, first identified in the UK, as the dominant variant in Arkansa, Colorado, Missouri and Utah.“We’ve recently seen rapid growth of Delta, where it’s displacing other circulating viruses in many states,” he said. The “predominance of Delta” in the four states, he...