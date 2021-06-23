Cancel
Coinbase Gets the Official Green Light of Japan’s Financial Services Agency

By Felipe Erazo
financemagnates.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Financial Services Agency (FSA) of Japan granted a permit to Coinbase, the US-listed cryptocurrency exchange, becoming the first Western firm to receive a license of its kind. The FSA updated its database on crypto exchanges licensed, and according to the guidelines, the company is approved to offer trading services on Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Stellar Lumen (XLM), and Litecoin (LTC).

