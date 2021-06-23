Coinbase Gets the Official Green Light of Japan’s Financial Services Agency

A pilot program of the digital ruble has been announced by the Bank of Russia with a dozen banks involved. On Monday the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (Bank of Russia) officially announced they had launched a pilot program of their central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital ruble. The trials are comprised of a dozen different banks that volunteered to partake and filed the proper paperwork with the national bank. To be eligible, the banks had to prove they were technically and technologically ready to prep systems for testing.