Firescaping the Foothills | Online Townhall June 24

California’s dry climate and rising temperatures continue to threaten our local hillsides with the likelihood of more wildfires. Historically, the 10 most costly wildfires in U.S. history have all occurred in California — the top two in the last three years. In the San Gabriel Valley, the Bobcat and Ranch2 fires burned thousands of acres of the San Gabriel River Watershed and affected residents along the foothill cities. Since then, it has become a priority of the Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District (Upper District) to provide pertinent information and resources on how residents can safeguard their homes using the latest “firescaping” methods.