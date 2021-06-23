Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arcadia, CA

Firescaping the Foothills | Online Townhall June 24

By SouthPasadenan.com
South Pasadena News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia’s dry climate and rising temperatures continue to threaten our local hillsides with the likelihood of more wildfires. Historically, the 10 most costly wildfires in U.S. history have all occurred in California — the top two in the last three years. In the San Gabriel Valley, the Bobcat and Ranch2 fires burned thousands of acres of the San Gabriel River Watershed and affected residents along the foothill cities. Since then, it has become a priority of the Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District (Upper District) to provide pertinent information and resources on how residents can safeguard their homes using the latest “firescaping” methods.

southpasadenan.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arcadia, CA
City
Azusa, CA
State
California State
Arcadia, CA
Government
City
Monrovia, CA
Monrovia, CA
Government
City
San Gabriel, CA
City
Duarte, CA
Local
California Government
San Gabriel, CA
Government
City
Bradbury, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Drought#Vouchers#Upper District#American#Ms#Mla#Cal Poly#Anfractus Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
News Break
Politics
Related
Arizona StateNBC News

Supreme Court upholds restrictive Arizona voting laws in test of Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld two election laws in the 2020 battleground state of Arizona that challengers said make it harder for minorities to vote. The case was an important test for what's left of one of the nation's most important civil rights laws, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which the Supreme Court scaled back in 2013. A remaining provision allows lawsuits claiming that voting changes would put minority voters at a disadvantage in electing candidates of their choice.
POTUSCBS News

Trump Organization and its CFO facing charges in New York

A grand jury convened by the Manhattan district attorney's office has indicted the Trump Organization on tax-related charges, and the company's chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg is being arraigned this afternoon. CBS News correspondent Laura Podesta reports, and then CBS News reporter Nicole Sganga joins "CBSN AM" to discuss what we know about the case.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House approves $715 bln infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a $715 billion surface transportation and water infrastructure bill on Thursday in what Democrats see as an early step toward sweeping infrastructure legislation that Congress hopes to complete in September. The bill, which includes provisions from President Joe...