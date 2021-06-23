Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Shows of the Week(-end)

By Anthony Mariani
Fort Worth Weekly
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough Lola’s Trailer Park reopened when possible, the adjacent Saloon (2736 W 6th St, 817-759-9100) remained closed. To celebrate the reopening of Lola’s Saloon, three rocking bands will take the stage Saturday. Alt-rockers Arenda Light and Trees Marie & The Heavy Hearts will open for the loud and melodic Royal Sons. Tickets are going fast, Lola’s says. They’re $12 and can be copped at Prekindle.

www.fwweekly.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arenda#Royal Sons#Prekindle Com#Tulips Ftw#Audiobaton#Heavy Daze#Danni Kris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Louisiana Statethecomedybureau.com

The Sunday Show (in LA)

We ask that you please respect social distancing guidelines and do not move the tables and chairs. Face coverings are mandatory and must be worn at all times except while eating and drinking. Please do your part to practice good hygiene (wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face). We...
Louisiana Statethecomedybureau.com

The Saturday Show (in LA)

We ask that you please respect social distancing guidelines and do not move the tables and chairs. Face coverings are mandatory and must be worn at all times except while eating and drinking. Please do your part to practice good hygiene (wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face). We...
Louisiana Statethecomedybureau.com

The Friday Show (in LA)

We ask that you please respect social distancing guidelines and do not move the tables and chairs. Face coverings are mandatory and must be worn at all times except while eating and drinking. Please do your part to practice good hygiene (wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face). We...
Los Angeles County, CAthecomedybureau.com

The Thursday Show (in LA)

In accordance with COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH guidelines we have added the following requirements to meet Covid safety standards:. Tickets must be purchased in advance. There will be no tickets sold at the door and no stand-by lines. IF YOU ARE FULLY VACCINATED, FACE COVERINGS ARE...
TV & Videoscbslocal.com

Wednesday’s Show Info (6/23/21)

Prado Academy (on Facebook) Instagram at ff_pal_center. At Tolenas Winery on Friday, June 25th, July 30th, and August 13th, all movies start at 8 pm. Tickets are $10 per person or buy a pass for $30 and get tickets to all three movies, plus popcorn, and early entrance for best seating.
TV Seriesb975.com

The Longest Running Shows on TV (That Are Still On-Air)

The Wrap composed a list of the longest running shows on American TV that are still on . . . along with when they debuted and how long they’ve been on…kinda interesting. 2. “Days of Our Lives” . . . November 8, 1965 . . . almost 56 years. 3....
TV ShowsTVLine

Big Brother Season 23 Cast Revealed: Meet the 16 New Houseguests

The cast of Big Brother Season 23 is set, and there’s not a Calafiore or Donato in sight. On the heels of last summer’s much-maligned All-Stars season, CBS has recruited 16 brand new houseguests for the 23rd cycle, who you can meet in the list below. This year’s crop of...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Notable Releases of the Week (6/18)

As the vaccine rollout continues and Covid numbers continue to improve, the return of live music gets realer and realer, and as a result, it's an increasingly busy time for music news. The tour announcements came in like crazy this week, but it's actually kind of a lighter week as far as new albums go. I highlight six below, and here are some honorable mentions: Joan Armatrading, BERWYN, Gucci Mane, HRSMN (Ras Kass, Kurupt, Killah Priest & Canibus), GoldLink, Andrew Hung (Fuck Buttons), Matt Bachmann, Covey, Max Bloom (ex-Yuck), Francis Lung (ex-WU LYF), Moonshine, Cola Boyy, Arelseum, Ægir, Amythyst Kiah, Jesuslesfilles, Blurry the Explorer, Neckscars, Dead Witches, Heavy Temple, Mountain Movers, Peace Flag Ensemble, the Tom Morello & The Bloody Beetroots EP, the Lost In Society EP, the Lounge Society EP, the Hannah Georgas EP, the Country Westerns EP, the Noah Britton EP, and the 10th anniversary edition of Lady Gaga's Born This Way.
Moviesstartattle.com

How It Ends (2021 movie) trailer, release date

How It Ends follows freewheeling Liza (Zoe Lister-Jones), who scores an invite to one last wild party before the world ends. But making it there won’t be easy, after her car is stolen, and the clock is ticking on her plan to tie up loose ends with friends and family. Accompanied by her younger self (Cailee Spaeny), Liza embarks on a hilarious journey across L.A., running into an eclectic cast of characters. Startattle.com – How It Ends 2021.
Tishomingo, OKtalentrecap.com

Blake Shelton Meets His Twin During 45th Birthday Celebration at Ole Red

Blake Shelton just met his doppelgänger at Ole Red venue in Tishomingo, Okla. The Voice coach decided to surprise cover band Blake Nation. The group was performing at the venue to celebrate his birthday. The band first formed in 2017 and has been fronted by Shelton’s look alike at his birthday celebrations for the past three years.
EntertainmentA.V. Club

The chocolate river in Willy Wonka was a stinky, gross cesspool

In a world of pure imagination, you find yourself pretending that a stinky, brown-colored, shallow river is actually a decadent chocolate stream. It turns out the iconic chocolate river Augustus Gloop falls into in Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory (1971), wasn’t chocolate at all. Instead, it was a gross, leftover coffee-filled, shallow bed of water.
MusicPosted by
Audacy

Leaked Beyoncé audio shows just how unreal her voice actually is

After harsh words from rapper, Trick Daddy, questioning Beyoncé’s musical talent, her engineer, DJ Swivel, has released never-before-heard audio that will have Trick Daddy eating his words. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and shop the latest from Beyoncé. “Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music or...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Polo G Paints A Tragic Picture Of Success On ‘Hall of Fame’ Album

Polo G is only 22 years old but speaks with the maturity of someone who has lived twice as long. This type of maturity is earned through struggle and the trial and error of finding one’s own path to success, regardless of the roadblocks. Tales and lessons from the hardships of the Chicago streets have been defining themes of the blossoming rapper’s work, launching him into stardom through early tracks such as “The Come Up” and “Neva Cared.”
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Giselle Bündchen, 40, defines 'Heaven' in sun-soaked beach photo

Gisele Bündchen has revealed what "Heaven" means to her. The Brazilian supermodel spent some time soaking up rays at the beach — and being grateful for the simple pleasure. On Sunday, Bündchen, 40, shared her appreciation of the moment in a sun-soaked photo that she posted to Instagram. “Sunday, summer...
Brooklyn, NYkisswtlz.com

This week on “Sunday Morning” (July 4)

COVER STORY: Passing the torch: Training refugees in the culinary arts. The Brooklyn restaurant Emma’s Torch is a staunch advocate for empowering asylum-seekers through education, by training them for jobs in the food service industry. Correspondent Nancy Giles talks with Emma’s Torch founder Kerry Brodie, and with graduates of her program who are finding their path to the American Dream.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Battled with Alzheimer’s Towards End of Show

While “The Beverly Hillbillies” remains one of classic TV’s popular shows, one of its stars was dealing with Alzheimer’s disease near its end. Raymond Bailey played banker Milburn Drysdale throughout the show’s nine-season run on CBS. According to IMDB, in some of his final scenes, there’s evidence of the disease’s advancement. Bailey reportedly wasn’t able to work anymore after 1975 in show business, according to The Life and Times of Hollywood. He only stayed in touch with one cast member, Nancy Kulp, who played his secretary, Jane Hathaway, in the series.