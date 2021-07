Good morning. Vaccines are again dominating headlines locally after multiple state governments directly criticised the commonwealth’s new position on the AstraZeneca vaccine, with Queensland saying it does “not want under-40s to get AstraZeneca” and Victoria accusing Scott Morrison of creating unnecessary confusion. There was no argument inside national cabinet about Morrison’s AstraZeneca advice because he didn’t flag it – state and territory leaders found out about expanded access for under-40s when they watched the prime minister’s press conference.