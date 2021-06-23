Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Newborn left with a massive cut across her face following emergency c-section: “13 stitches is devastating”

By Floyd Levinson
Posted by 
Lawrence Post
Lawrence Post
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Denver family was left furious after an emergency cesarean section left their newborn with a huge cut across one side of her face. What was supposed to be a joyous occasion quickly turned into one fearful one. “To have your granddaughter born to come out to see the plastic surgeon, to get 13 stitches, is devastating, it’s heartbreaking,” said her grandfather Walter Williams.

lawrencepost.com
Community Policy
View All 13 Commentsarrow_down
Lawrence Post

Lawrence Post

Lawrence, KS
15K+
Followers
414
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our talented staff of journalists is proud to provide the most comprehensive coverage of events and stories in Lawrence.

 https://lawrencepost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C Sections#Stitches#Emergency Procedure#Newborn Baby#Denver Health#Advance Practice Nurse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...