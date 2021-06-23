Newborn left with a massive cut across her face following emergency c-section: “13 stitches is devastating”
A Denver family was left furious after an emergency cesarean section left their newborn with a huge cut across one side of her face. What was supposed to be a joyous occasion quickly turned into one fearful one. "To have your granddaughter born to come out to see the plastic surgeon, to get 13 stitches, is devastating, it's heartbreaking," said her grandfather Walter Williams.