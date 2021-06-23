Cancel
El Paso, TX

Kamala announces when she will visit border, but people notice suspicious timing

By Floyd Levinson
Lawrence Post
 9 days ago
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the southern border, after all. Harris is heading to the U.S.-Mexico border this week, amid an unrelenting chorus of criticism from Republicans over her failure to visit there. Harris, who was tasked by President Joe Biden to lead diplomatic efforts to stem the flow of migrants arriving on the southern border, will make a stop in El Paso, Texas on Friday, according to sources familiar with the trip.. She is expected to be accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

