Political Science Professor Pens New Book
Political Science and Economics Professor Dr. Kevin Burns’ latest work, William Howard Taft’s Constitutional Progressivism, recently received publication and is now available for purchase. Burns, who also heads the college’s Tocqueville Forum on Liberal Democracy, provides a contrast to most of the scholarship on Taft in his work, making a compelling case that Taft’s devotion to the Constitution of 1787 contributed to his progressivism.www.christendom.edu