Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Front Royal, VA

Political Science Professor Pens New Book

christendom.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolitical Science and Economics Professor Dr. Kevin Burns’ latest work, William Howard Taft’s Constitutional Progressivism, recently received publication and is now available for purchase. Burns, who also heads the college’s Tocqueville Forum on Liberal Democracy, provides a contrast to most of the scholarship on Taft in his work, making a compelling case that Taft’s devotion to the Constitution of 1787 contributed to his progressivism.

www.christendom.edu
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Front Royal, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Howard Taft
Person
Kevin Burns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Constitution#Baylor University#Pens#American#The Progressive Era#Ancient
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Science
Related
University, FLThe Daily Collegian

'Oneness as a philosophy of life' is theme of new book by Penn State professor

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — A new book by Jeremy David Engels, Penn State professor of communication arts and sciences and Barry Director of the Paterno Fellows Program in the College of the Liberal Arts, comes at a time when, according to Engels, “so much of our rhetoric and discourse today is dominated by division, hateful emotions, individualism and separation.”
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

ISU professor emerita publishes new book on Indigenous education

First, I would like to thank the Idaho State Journal for the opportunity to share my latest book on the topic of Indigenous education, “Culturally Relevant Teaching: Making Space for Indigenous Peoples in the Schoolhouse,” published by Rowman & Littlefield (2021), a company well-known for their focus on education. I am a professor emerita of Idaho State University and taught at ISU for 29 years in the College of Education prior to my retirement in 2014. In terms of academic credentials, I have a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education; master’s degree in reading with additional certification in special education, learning disabilities and behavioral disorders; and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction with emphasis in teacher education. I have additional specialties in multicultural education and American Indian education.
Books & LiteratureThe Daily Collegian

Retired Penn College IT professor authors third book

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – For some, retirement is a time for rest and relaxation. For Lisa Bock, it’s a time for writing books and giving back to her field. Bock recently authored her third book and second since retiring in May 2020 from a 17-year teaching career at Pennsylvania College of Technology. “Modern Cryptography for Cybersecurity Professionals” is the latest offering from the former associate professor of computer information technology.
Books & Literaturemassivesci.com

How to Pitch a Science Book

How to get started writing a book and getting published is an opaque process. What makes for a good book? How do you even contact a press, find an editor, and pitch them? What does a pitch or book proposal even look like? Massive spoke with Miranda Martin, editor at Columbia University Press — specializing in neuroscience, paleontology, and earth and climate — to talk through the details of the process.
BusinessColumbia University

Politics and economic policy in the age of political science

Reading the London Review of Books, I came across this interesting essay by historian Adam Tooze about the transition of Paul Krugman from 1990s snobby center-left academic economist to 2000s angry left-wing pundit. This is something that’s puzzled me for awhile (see for example here and here), and Tooze gives a plausible account of Krugman’s transformation as explainable by a combination of political and economic events.
Farmville, VAtimesvirginian.com

Townsend earns political science degree

Mary Townsend, of Farmville, recently graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the College of Charleston. Townsend was among more than 1,400 students who received degrees. Located in the heart of historic Charleston, South Carolina, the College of Charleston is a nationally recognized public...
New York City, NYPosted by
Womanly Live

5 Spiritual Books Backed By Science

Energy healing is a big theme now and perhaps the best moment to explore and learn more about it. You can start by reading one of these books backed by science. You don’t want to start energy or spiritual practice with pseudo-babble teaching and get even more confused. Unfortunately, the new age movement is filled with pseudo-spirituality, and more often than not, the work of serious and reputed authors passes unseen.
Books & LiteratureMontrose Daily Press

Local author pens new novel

PTSD during the Civil War? In her new book, “In Wrath Remember Mercy: The Redemption of Torquil Dhu,” local author Aquila Dhu tackles this subject in a new action and adventure novel. Action and human reaction combine with internal struggles for a young Confederate soldier, in a dual crisis of faith and struggle to overcome the effects of war.
Arlington County, VAmarymount.edu

‘Rights of Nature’ book, co-edited by Marymount professor, is geared for international launch

What if fundamental aspects of our natural environment – trees, rivers, ecosystems – had similar legal protections and rights to those that human beings possess?. That question has been on the mind of Dr. Daniel Corrigan, Assistant Professor of Philosophy at Marymount University, over the past few years. The idea of “rights of nature,” which grants legal rights to natural entities, offers an innovative approach to environmental protection in allowing those entities to assert their own legal claims against other parties. It’s also the topic of a new book he co-edited, Rights of Nature: A Re-examination, which was published by Routledge in May.
Waldorf, MDSo Md News.com

Author pens book about anti-bullying

Waldorf author Bernetta Simmons recently published her book “Edna Elephant Stops Bullying at School” through Dorrance Publishing. Simmons said her parents were sticklers for books and the shelves in the family home was filled with “everything from medical books, vivid colorful bibles, encyclopedias, volumes of Child Craft books and of course, a collection of comic books.”
ReligionAsia Media

Terrence Keel named fellow of science and religion society

Terrence Keel, associate professor of African American studies and the UCLA Institute for Society and Genetics, has been named a fellow of the International Society for Science and Religion. He is the first African American to be inducted into the society. Keel has written widely about American biomedical science, religion,...
Front Royal, VAchristendom.edu

Longtime Professor Mary-Alice Rice Retires

Longtime professor Mary-Alice Rice officially retired from Christendom College on June 29 after nearly forty years of teaching at the college. The college paid tribute to her at a special retirement luncheon, with the college’s staff and faculty gathering to thank her for her decades of service to the college and its students.
SocietyDaily Review & Sunday Review

Politically correct racism

“The United States is a nation founded on both an ideal and a lie.”. I offer these words of Nikole Hannah-Jones, whose 2019 essay is part of the New York Times Magazine’s “1619 Project,” to the Heritage Foundation and the horde of Republican politicians currently trying to update the look and feel of American racism (a.k.a., “the lie”), to make it, you know, respectable and politically correct, so that it fits seamlessly into the mores of the 21st century. To do so, they’ve taken aim at an academic concept dating back to the 1970s, known as “critical race theory,” which essentially makes the point that racism isn’t merely a phenomenon of individual beliefs but something, my God, built into the social structure – which is absurd, so they say, in a country that is long past its racial troubles and is now colorblind.
SocietyLJWORLD

Opinion: The greatest revolution in the world

It’s been a hard time for the American Revolution. It’s been smeared by The New York Times 1619 project as a fight to preserve slavery. Juneteenth, a worthy event in its own right, is considered by some as a candidate to replace July 4, marking a supposedly more palatable and less flawed Independence Day. Statues of leaders of the Revolution have been vandalized and torn down.
Societycrothersvilletimes.com

Thoughts On Freedom & Liberty

On Sunday, we celebrate the 245th birthday of the signing of the American Declaration of Independence. Contemplate on these famous quotes about liberty, both political and economic as I am convinced much can be learned from remembering past lessons on these subjects. “Those who deny freedom to others deserve it...