Federal Realty to Begin Revamp of Graham Park Plaza in Falls Church

Sturgeon Bay – Destination Sturgeon Bay is doing one last sale of brick pavers for the new Graham Park, a privately funded, public green space below 1st Avenue at the foot of the Oregon Street Bridge on Sturgeon Bay’s east waterfront. The park is nearly complete, with Rob Soukup’s water-feature centerpiece, “Confluence,” scheduled for completion this summer. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is also being planned for later this summer. “Now that the park is open, we’ve had a number of people asking about purchasing a brick paver, so we’re going to do one last sale,” said Pam Seiler, executive director of Destination Sturgeon Bay. The last day to order bricks – at $250 each – will be Aug. 1, and they will probably be installed close to September. To get an order form, visit sturgeonbay.net/news/grahampark, call Seiler at 920.743.6246, or email her at [email protected].