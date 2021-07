For many arachnophobes, the mere thought of a daddy long legs dropping down from the ceiling is enough to break them out in a cold sweat. And for those who find the idea of encountering even a small spider bone-chilling, the thought of getting up close and personal with a tarantula is enough to send them running for the hills. Unfortunately, this summer may be a particularly bad time to number among the eight-leg-averse, as numerous states are about to see an influx of tarantulas this season.