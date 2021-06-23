Cancel
Animals

“Enough to sedate an elephant” – 5-year-old fighting for her life after being bitten several times by rattlesnake

By Floyd Levinson
Lawrence Post
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 5-year-old girl is fighting for her life in hospital after being bitten several times by a timber rattlesnake. As per reports, she received three bites to her calf. Her mother described the seriousness of the attack. The amount of times that snake bit her was enough to kind of sedate an elephant at this point basically. The 5-year-old girl was with her dad at the time of the incident. She had gone to check on the family’s cat, who had cornered the snake by a tree.

Lawrence Post

Lawrence Post

Our talented staff of journalists is proud to provide the most comprehensive coverage of events and stories in Lawrence.

