Jersey City, NJ

The Vantage Collection unveils sunny Jersey City rentals priced from the low $2000s

By CityRealty Staff
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween its highly visible design by S9 Architecture and extensive ground-floor retail space, there is no question that the 45-story, 900-unit rental development The Vantage Collection has transformed its section of Jersey City. The tower at 33 Park View Avenue debuted in 2017, and the second tower, located at 1 Park View Avenue, has launched leasing from $2,275/month for studios, $3,050/month for one-beds, and $5,100/month for two-beds. Immediate occupancy is available, and grand opening incentives include up to 3 months free rent.

Jersey City, NJ
