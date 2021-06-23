The Vantage Collection unveils sunny Jersey City rentals priced from the low $2000s

Between its highly visible design by S9 Architecture and extensive ground-floor retail space, there is no question that the 45-story, 900-unit rental development The Vantage Collection has transformed its section of Jersey City. The tower at 33 Park View Avenue debuted in 2017, and the second tower, located at 1 Park View Avenue, has launched leasing from $2,275/month for studios, $3,050/month for one-beds, and $5,100/month for two-beds. Immediate occupancy is available, and grand opening incentives include up to 3 months free rent.