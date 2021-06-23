Cancel
Hurt, VA

Hurt town council formally approves budget, considers emergency preparedness plan

By Gary Poindexter, News Correspondent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurt Town Council issued the final seal of approval for its upcoming fiscal year 2021-22 operating budget during a called meeting Tuesday, June 15. The action came as a matter of course following a public hearing and preliminary approval vote two weeks earlier. With no further discussion and on a motion by Finance Committee Chairman Steve Watson, passage was unanimous, and the new budget takes effect July 1.

Steve Watson
#Emergency Preparedness#Operating Budget#Hurt Town Council#Finance Committee#Council That Hurt#Appalachian Power Company
