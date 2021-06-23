Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queens, NY

BLVD brings luxury Forest Hills condos near transit and shops from $650K

By CityRealty Staff
cityrealty.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Long Island City is the Queens area best known for seemingly unbridled construction, other neighborhoods in the borough are starting to see larger and more luxurious multi-families go up on opportune lots. MNS CEO Andrew Barrocas observes that there has been a lack of new construction in Forest Hills, but a spate of new developments will usher in some new supply. BLVD at 107-02 Queens Boulevard is the latest luxury condo to come to market in the leafy, transit-accessible neighborhood.

www.cityrealty.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Hills, NY
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Real Estate
City
Long Island City, NY
Queens, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condos#Restaurants#Blvd#Mns#Rj Capital Holdings#Engineers Inc#Ground#Italian#Robern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
NBAPosted by
The Hill

ESPN replaces Rachel Nichols as sideline reporter for NBA Finals

ESPN is replacing Rachel Nichols as its main sideline reporter for the NBA Finals beginning Tuesday after behind-the-scenes remarks by the longtime reporter and television personality sparked controversy inside and outside the network. Nichols, who is white, will be replaced by Malika Andrews, who is Black. “We believe this is...
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...

Comments / 1

Community Policy