BLVD brings luxury Forest Hills condos near transit and shops from $650K

While Long Island City is the Queens area best known for seemingly unbridled construction, other neighborhoods in the borough are starting to see larger and more luxurious multi-families go up on opportune lots. MNS CEO Andrew Barrocas observes that there has been a lack of new construction in Forest Hills, but a spate of new developments will usher in some new supply. BLVD at 107-02 Queens Boulevard is the latest luxury condo to come to market in the leafy, transit-accessible neighborhood.