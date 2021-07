What's going on readers and music lovers? As we're breaking into summer, the world is opening back up after an intense year of dealing with the deadly COVID-19 outbreak. Fans of live music no longer had shows to attend to catch their favorite acts, especially here in Erie. But as always, our local musicians will use any opportunity to curate more projects for our thirsty ears, whether the world is on timeout or not. Here are three more of our 814 musical craftsmen that you can expect to hear this year.