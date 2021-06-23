Cancel
Astronomy

NASA's Webb will use quasars to unlock the secrets of the early universe

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuasars are very bright, distant and active supermassive black holes that are millions to billions of times the mass of the Sun. Typically located at the centers of galaxies, they feed on infalling matter and unleash fantastic torrents of radiation. Among the brightest objects in the universe, a quasar's light outshines that of all the stars in its host galaxy combined, and its jets and winds shape the galaxy in which it resides.

