On June 17th at 7 P.M., the Burbank Board of Education met in order discuss the Burbank Unified School District’s 2021-2022 budget as well as a wide range of other topics. At the beginning of the meeting, Board President Steve Frintner acknowledged the passing of 30-year BUSD veteran Emilio Urioste, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 60. Urioste was a well-regarded Spanish teacher at John Burroughs High School for several years before becoming principal at the same school. He eventually worked his away up to becoming an administrator for the district, a position he would hold till his unfortunate passing.