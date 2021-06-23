Cancel
Nuggets, oddities as K's head to Kelly Cup Finals

By JUSTIN A. COHN
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s whet your palate for the Kelly Cup Finals, between the Komets and South Carolina Stingrays, with some nuggets about the series and some oddities. The teams met for a three-game set during the regular season – South Carolina won 2-1, 5-1 and 5-2 – but Games 1 and 2 of this best-of-5 series, Friday and Sunday, will be at its practice arena, the Carolina Ice Palace, because the North Charleston Coliseum is booked with filming of the HBO show “The Righteous Gemstones.” (Great show, by the way.)

journalgazette.net
