New Orleans Saints first-round draft pick Payton Turner is learning quickly that pure athleticism just won't cut it at the NFL level. "I think it's a lot more detailed here, just going from college to the NFL," Turner said during his Saints Minicamp interview with local media. "Just everything from stance, to footwork, to get-off, pass rush, using your hands more, continue to get better with your hips, flexibility. There's so many more details and stuff that you don't even look at when you're in college just because you might out-athlete people and everything. But everything's just more detailed once you get to this point."