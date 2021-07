A major grocery chain will apparently be the anchor for a major development in northern Coweta County. The City Menus has discovered plans for Publix to anchor the new Arbor Springs Plaza development at the intersection of US Highway 29 and Arbor Springs Parkway. We first reported about the new shopping center back in March. The full project appears to call for four different complexes on the property with multiple spaces in each, and three outparcel lots facing US Highway 29.