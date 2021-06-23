Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

2021 Travelers Championship: Dark Horses

By Richard McCusker
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore I jump into this week’s tournament, I wanted to do a quick recap for the U.S. Open. My three dark horses were Carlos Ortiz, Garrick Higgo, and Robert MacIntyre. What a disappointment for Higgo after playing so well and coming off three wins in five starts, to being cut at the U.S. Open. He and Carlos Ortiz missed the cut when they had been playing really well during the weeks leading up to it. Lefty, Robert MacIntyre did make the cut, ending 5-over in a tie for 35th. He is a guy that I was excited about and expected a little bit better of a finish, but it is not that bad of a result. Normally you would see more points out of a T35, but with how low scoring is at the U.S. Open, he ended with 45.5 fantasy points.

progolfnow.com
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

102K+
Followers
293K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Macintyre
Person
Carlos Ortiz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horses#Dark Horse#Travelers Championship#Lefty#T35#The Pga Tour#Draftkings#Dnp#Sg#Euro Tour#The Charles Schwab#Postman#Mc Last Three
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfTelegraph

Bryson DeChambeau's caddie quits after tensions come to the boil

The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the...
GolfGolf Digest

Rocket Mortgage Classic 2021 DFS picks: How to build a lineup around Bryson DeChambeau this week

Last week was yet another reminder that you don’t need to spend the entirety of your lineup in DraftKings or FanDuel contests. Often times, the ideal lineup doesn’t even use most of that allotted salary! The optimal DraftKings lineup at the Travelers Championship cost just $45,000—meaning you could’ve left $5,000 unused. That’s an extreme example—but a reminder that leaving salary on the table is key to differentiate your lineup each week … and perhaps cash big.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Message For Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau

The U.S. Open wasn’t a great event for either Phil Mickelson or Bryson DeChambeau. In a few weeks, those two golf stars will turn their attention to a less traditional event, The Match, which will also feature NFL star quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Mickelson, the surprise winner of...
Golfchatsports.com

Jon Rahm Returns to the PGA Tour, Ready for the U.S. Open

SAN DIEGO — Jon Rahm was thunderstruck by the positive coronavirus test result that forced his June 5 withdrawal from the Memorial Tournament, a competition Rahm led by an almost insurmountable six strokes with only one round remaining. But afterward, he recognized the emotions that his exit, which included a nationally televised broadcast of Rahm receiving the news and leaving the 18th green in tears, elicited.
GolfUSA Today

Updated: Our list of the best 8 players without a major

Let the 19th hole chatter continue. Even with Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm on the recent list of first-time major winners, there’s still ample opportunity for fans to debate who is the best player never to have won a major and deliberate over who will become the next player to win his first major.
Golfgolfmagic.com

PGA Tour to END ON-SITE COVID-19 TESTING at the 3M Open in July

The PGA Tour has confirmed it will stop required Covid-19 testing for both vaccinated and non-vaccinated participants commencing the week of the 3M Open on July 22. According to a memo, the PGA Tour is discontinuing weekly on-site testing, complimentary at-home testing, all pro-am testing and the stipend program that paid players when they had to withdraw from a tournament due to a positive Covid-19 test.
GolfESPN

PGA Tour to end COVID-19 testing after 50 official events

The PGA Tour began requiring COVID-19 tests more than a year ago when it returned to competition amid the pandemic. It will have overseen testing at 50 official PGA Tour events when the program ends next month. We are pleased to announce, after consultation with the PGA Tour medical advisers,...
GolfJanesville Gazette

'Something special': A hole-by-hole look at what PGA Tour pros will face at DGC

DETROIT — If you like birdies, then the Rocket Mortgage Classic definitely is for you. Nearly 3,800 birdies (3,782 to be exact) and 82 eagles have been carded in the first two years of Detroit's PGA Tour tournament, which also has seen 647 rounds below par, including 382 in the 60s at Detroit Golf Club.
GolfGolf Digest

The most expensive green fee in golf is about to be even more expensive

The course with the most expensive green fee in golf has alternated recently between Shadow Creek and Pebble Beach. Shadow Creek—the high-roller MGM course in North Las Vegas—reclaimed that title when it increased its rates to $600 in 2019. Now, Shadow Creek has likely solidified itself as the highest green...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Bryson DeChambeau News

Bryson DeChambeau is caddie-less at the moment. His longtime caddie, Tim Tucker, reportedly quit on Thursday. Tucker had served as DeChambeau’s caddie since the Memorial in 2016. He continued in the role through the middle of 2017 before DeChambeau made a change. He eventually brought Tucker back in 2018, where he’s held the position until now.
GolfBirmingham Star

Bryson DeChambeau's quest for distance marches on

Bryson DeChambeau isn't satisfied with leading the PGA Tour in driving distance this season as his quest for more distance off the tee continues. DeChambeau saw his victory at last year's Rocket Mortgage Classic as validation that his smash-and-wedge approach was working. He returned from thetour's coronavirus hiatus to post...
Detroit, MIprogolfnow.com

2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Dark Horses

Before I jump into this week’s tournament, I wanted to do a quick recap for the Travelers Championship. My three dark horses were Guido Migliozzi, Stewart Cink, and Ian Poulter. All three of them played very well, making the cut and doing more on top of that. Poulter came in a tie for 36th at 4-under, Cink came in a tie for 30th at 5-under, and Guido came in a tie for 13th at 8-under. Incredible week in DFS because I paired them with Cantlay, Ancer, and the winner, Harris English! 10x return on my entry and 318th out of 95,124! Hopefully we can keep that rolling into this week.