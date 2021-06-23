Cancel
Solon, OH

Divided Solon council approves variances to allow home to be razed and rebuilt

By Ed Wittenberg, special to cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 8 days ago
SOLON, Ohio -- Fairfield Oval is a small street with 16 houses, tucked in the Cleveland Metroparks’ South Chagrin Reservation, accessible only from Hawthorn Parkway. But a spirited discussion about whether a homeowner on the street should be granted variances to purchase the house next door, so that he can have it demolished and rebuilt, lasted about 45 minutes at the City Council meeting Monday (June 21).

