Creative Greensboro Residency for Hip Hop Dance Beginning June 27

GREENSBORO, NC (June 22, 2021) – Creative Greensboro welcomes Dom-Sebastian, as he begins his GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Works) residency at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Dom-Sebastian's residency will focus on contemporary hip hop dance. In addition to using the GROW space for rehearsals that will be open to the public for viewing, Dom-Sebastian’s residency will include public dance lessons. Each community workshop is free to attend with no registration required. Dom-Sebastian’s residency begins June 27 and ends July 18.