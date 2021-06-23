Cancel
Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out DaBaby, Drake’s Child, Eve and Trina Verzuz Recap | Rap Life Review

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week’s episode of Rap Life Review, Ebro, Nadeska and Low Key discuss the evolving situation surrounding Pooh Shiesty, Megan Thee Stallion calling out DaBaby after Tory Lanez collaboration, and Pusha T constantly being mentioned when Drake’s seen with his child. The group also recap the latest Verzuz battle between Eve and Trina and share predictions for the upcoming Bow Wow and Soulja Boy battle. Listen to Rap Life on Apple Music: https://apple.co/-RapLifeYT.

