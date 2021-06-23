Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out DaBaby, Drake’s Child, Eve and Trina Verzuz Recap | Rap Life Review
In this week’s episode of Rap Life Review, Ebro, Nadeska and Low Key discuss the evolving situation surrounding Pooh Shiesty, Megan Thee Stallion calling out DaBaby after Tory Lanez collaboration, and Pusha T constantly being mentioned when Drake’s seen with his child. The group also recap the latest Verzuz battle between Eve and Trina and share predictions for the upcoming Bow Wow and Soulja Boy battle. Listen to Rap Life on Apple Music: https://apple.co/-RapLifeYT.thisis50.com