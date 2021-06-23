Cancel
Shoe Carnival Calls Out Vendor Relationships For Strong Gains During Pandemic

By SGB Executive
sgbonline.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Jefferies 2021 Virtual Consumer Conference, Cliff Sifford, vice chairman and CEO at Shoe Carnival, said the off-pricer’s strong recent performance is partly because it did not cancel orders in the early stages of the pandemic and was rewarded with orders as inventory became scarce. However, he said the retailer had built those vendor partnerships over time.

