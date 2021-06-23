Shoe Carnival Calls Out Vendor Relationships For Strong Gains During Pandemic

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.950-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.20.