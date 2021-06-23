Cancel
Detectives Need Your Help Solving Murder of Seattle Artist

Detectives need your help solving a murder of a Seattle artist after her body was found in the Montlake neighborhood.

On Sunday, May 30 the body of 45-year-old Necia McKendrick was found on the fringes of Interlaken Park near E. Eaton Place. Her body had been there for an undetermined amount of time. The King County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and ruled her death a homicide.

Necia, who was known by many as “Queen” and ‘Q” was spent time on Broadway, especially in the area of Dick’s Burgers. She was a very talented artist, producing and selling artwork on the street. She also spent time in Interlaken and Boren Parks, both of which are in the southern Montlake neighborhood.

Necia was last seen one month earlier, on April 30, 2021. Police are interested in speaking with anyone that had contact with her between April 30th and May 30, 2021. Please call the tipline at 206-233-5000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mI3JE_0adHTggy00
