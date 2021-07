The rebel mentality infused into Brewdog has been prevalent from their birth. Founded by two friends in Fraserburg, Scotland, in 2007, their stated mission from day one was to challenge the brewing industry and to redefine the British beer-drinking culture completely. Nothing would stand in their way. That embrace of the different, of the margin, has made them one of the hottest brands on the craft beer landscape. According to the annual Brewers Association report last year, they were the number one growing brand in the United States.