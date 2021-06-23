The TV Show Alton Brown Wanted To Make For 10 Years
"Good Eats" created a stir when it first hit the airwaves over 20 years ago. The show, which helped propel Alton Brown to success, explored what went into the best guacamole, chocolate chip cookies, and more. After a very long wait, fans of the original series celebrated the return of Brown with his latest show "Good Eats: The Return." The revamp features the host up to all of his old exploits, as he uses science and his wit to delve into the inner workings of steak tartare, sourdough bread, shakshuka, and so much more.