The TV Show Alton Brown Wanted To Make For 10 Years

If you've ever tried bone marrow, you know it's a flavor sensation that's quite unique and alluring. Marrow is not something you find too often on restaurant menus, nor is social media awash in fun new ways to prepare the ingredient. In fact, if anyone is doing anything at all with bone marrow, they mostly seem to be boiling the heck (and the marrow) out of the bones and using it to make bone broth. And while bone broth may be nutritious, it's not exactly something that could be described as "seductive."