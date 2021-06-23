FSU to honor 75 years of intercollegiate athletics with season-long celebration
Florida State will honor 75 years of intercollegiate athletics with a season-long celebration starting with the football opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 5. The school originally opened as Florida State College for Women before making the transition to Florida State University in 1946. The following season, FSU made the move to intercollegiate athletics when the football program hosted Stetson at Centennial Field in Tallahassee on Oct. 18, 1947.www.sun-sentinel.com