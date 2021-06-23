Cancel
New Orleans Saints rookie QB Ian Book building confidence heading into training camp

By New Orleans Saints
neworleanssaints.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Ian Book is gaining confidence in not only himself but the entire organization. "I want to be able to throw every route in this playbook, but at the end of the day, a lot of routes are the same in football," Book said during his Saints Minicamp interview with local media. "There's only so many things you can do, but I just want to get really good at the ones that are the bread and butter for this organization that they run a lot. I just want to be able to throw them all and feel confident going into training camp."

www.neworleanssaints.com
