Marion “Slim” Sylvester Davidson passed away on Father’s Day, June 20, 2021, at the Spring Valley Care Center, with his wife of 67 years by his side. He was 95 years old. He was born October 6, 1925, to Osmond and Helen (Markham) Davidson. He attended country school north of Spring Valley through the eighth grade. He farmed with his parents, and eventually bought a portable feed mill truck and traveled the area grinding feed for area farmers.