May’s gaming revenues from Nevada are in and they are blockbuster. When the Strip is 26% higher than 2019 (winning $655.5 million) and locals play is 25% stronger it is fair to say the recovery has been achieved—and far sooner than expected. One analyst had predicted only a 3% uptick on the Las Vegas Strip. There, slot revenue was $385 million (+24.5%) on 23.5% more coin-in Baccarat winnings fell 97% and haven’t been able to get up—and won’t until international travel returns in a meaningful way. Non-baccarat table games saw 14% less wagering but won 9% more than two years ago. Locals slot revenue vaulted 24% to $219 million and table play yielded $39 million, up 34.5%. May was the first month of 100% capacity in Nevada casinos and players obviously turned out in force, including a substantial number (approximately 60,000) traveling to and from Sin City by air.