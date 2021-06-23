Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Defends Critical Support as Bitcoin Recovers from $29,247
Bitcoin (BTC) Regains Bullish Momentum as Bitcoin Recovers from $29,247 – June 23, 2021. BTC/USD succumbed to selling pressure as Bitcoin recovers from $29,247. Immediately, the bulls bought the dips as Bitcoin resumes upward move. The current upward move is facing resistance at the $34,000 high. Bitcoin is likely to retest the $40,000 resistance if the $31,000 support holds. Bitcoin is may be in a range-bound for a few days as the crypto resumes upward.insidebitcoins.com