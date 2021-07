Working toward becoming the new it couple. Kanye West has big plans for his relationship with Irina Shayk as he figures out life without Kim Kardashian amid their divorce. “They’ve been dating for a couple months now, from talking to meeting and now taking a trip for his birthday. Kanye loves that Irina is very easygoing and a laid-back person to be with,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that he was “the first one to reach out.”