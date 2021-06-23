Tennessee Nurse Confesses To Sending Blood, Feces To Husband's Ex-Wife
Nurse faces federal charges after she sent mailed packages containing human blood-stained feminine products and feces to her husband's ex-wife on multiple occasions. Della Marie Gibson Lathum, 37, is accused of violating postal service rules by mailing biohazardous materials -- such as biological and regulated material waste -- which is not permitted in domestic mail excluding when sent for medical or veterinary use, WATE reports.thebig98.iheart.com