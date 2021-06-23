Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee Nurse Confesses To Sending Blood, Feces To Husband's Ex-Wife

Posted by 
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nurse faces federal charges after she sent mailed packages containing human blood-stained feminine products and feces to her husband's ex-wife on multiple occasions. Della Marie Gibson Lathum, 37, is accused of violating postal service rules by mailing biohazardous materials -- such as biological and regulated material waste -- which is not permitted in domestic mail excluding when sent for medical or veterinary use, WATE reports.

thebig98.iheart.com
Community Policy
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Nashville, TN
909
Followers
567
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville #1 For New Country

 https://thebig98.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loudon County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
County
Loudon County, TN
City
Gibson, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Loudon County, TN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Wife#Feces#Postal Service#Vandalism#Wate#Parkwest Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Nashville, TNPosted by
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Man Jumps Off Nashville Bridge For The 'Thrill', Tries To Do It Again

Police arrested a man they said jumped from a Nashville bridge into the Cumberland River below just for the "thrill" of it. According to an arrest warrant, Metro Nashville police and firefighters responded to a call around 8 p.m. Wednesday (June 16) to help rescue a man who had jumped from the John Seigenthaler pedestrian bridge, also known as the Shelby Street bridge, into the river, WSMV reports.
Tennessee StatePosted by
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Tennessee Man 'Tired Of Millennials' Chases Woman Down Road

A older man in Tennessee was so fed up with a younger generation that he reportedly chased a woman and blocked her car in a dead end street. According to WATE, Thomas Brandon was driving along a roadway in Knox County when another car, driven by a younger woman, reportedly cut him off. Seemingly in retaliation to the slight, Brandon allegedly chased her as he drove away, eventually following her into a dead-end street at River Pointe Cove where he blocked her vehicle from leaving.
Tennessee StatePosted by
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Tennessee Woman Carrying Baby Of Twin Sister Diagnosed With Rare Cancer

A woman in Tennessee is awaiting the arrival of her new baby boy thanks to the help of her twin sister. Sarah Sharp was diagnosed with a rare cancer in July 2018 which has prevented her from carrying additional children of her own, according to News Channel 5. She first learned of her choriocarcinoma diagnosis about a year after giving birth to her first child, a diagnosis she said rocked her to the core. The cancer forms when placental cells are left inside a uterus after a pregnancy or miscarriage and is so rare, in fact, that her doctor had never personally seen a case.