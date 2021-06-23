NBCUniversal’s Peacock Is Finally Coming to Amazon Fire TV

Finally! Google has finally launched the official Stadia app for Google/Android TV. Naming issues aside between Google TV and Android TV, it is great to see Stadia arrive on the Chromecast that everyone actually wants to buy. I’m tempted to skip past the part where I say this should have been in place from day one when the new Chromecast launched, but I have to at least mention it. The fact that this app took nearly 8 months to arrive feels absolutely absurd and did nothing to help the fledgling gaming service to thrive. I don’t know how many Chromecasts with Google TV have sold, but I bet its a ton, and all those users could have really helped give Stadia a surge of new players that could arrive now that the app is finally here.